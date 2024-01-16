JACKSON, Ala. (WKRG) — Clarke County, Alabama, saw the winter weather first in the News 5 neighborhood. And people had a lot of extra tasks added to their workday with the overnight arrival of freezing rain.

Waking up to something as unexpected as a car that’s been iced over is something a lot of people around Clarke County have to deal with.

A lot of them are finding ways to improvise.

Kyle Claus from Maine found out the hard way his rental car didn’t come with an ice scraper.

“Oh, it’s a little disappointing; I forgot to pack one. I didn’t realize it was going to get this cold, so I usually try to come prepared,” said Claus.

He had to dig into his wallet for a credit card to scrape away the ice.

As the work day started for the dozens of travelers at the Hampton Inn in Jackson, a team of workers from Finland made short work of the ice.

“We see winter in Finland, too. I’m from Finland. We are all from Finland. And you have just more ice here,” said Tomi Tissari.

Others preferred to let the car do the work.

“Me? I’m just going. Keep it cranked and go to the room and stay warm,” said a calm Dezmon Lawson from Muscle Shoals.