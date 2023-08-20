FAIRFORD, Ala. (WKRG) — An ice truck isn’t melting from the heat but it’s coming pretty close. Members of the McIntosh Volunteer Fire Department posted these images of a fire they responded to in Fairford, also in Washington County. McIntosh was assisting the Fairford VFD. The images show the cab of an Ice Plant Truck burned away by a fire.

Crews responded shortly after 9 Saturday morning. It was a commercial vehicle fire at a scrap yard on Hooks Lake Road. The post doesn’t say what may have caused the fire. Some commentators online appreciated the irony of an ice truck practically melting in the extreme heat.