“I needed my memories,” Monroe County woman treated for smoke inhalation after running into burning home

MONROE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) – It’s the home Tonya Little and her husband Will shared for the last 27 years, raising three kids and creating memories that will last a lifetime in their Peterman home.

“That’s all I wanted to get was my kid’s baby pictures. I got them,” said Little on Monday, visibly emotional after losing her home last week.

It was Friday afternoon when Tonya returned home to find the house engulfed in flames. She ran into the home hoping to salvage a few things, fighting the blaze as the fire continued to spread.

“I knew my children were not in there and I needed my memories. Was it dumb to go back in a burning house? Yes. Would I have done it again? Yes,” she continued.

Tonya spent Friday and Saturday night in the hospital for smoke inhalation and when she got out on Sunday she was overwhelmed by the community’s support.

“With all the bad in this world you have this little town that comes together. I had people who I had no idea who they were donating. That’s what community is about. We could not be anymore thankful for what they’ve done,” Little said.

At a time when the family has every right to feel sad, they’re choosing to be thankful instead. The fire is believed to have started in the kitchen. The family plans to rebuild a home on the current property.

If you’d like to donate to the Little Family please contact United Bank in Monroeville.