‘I had to have him’: Police say man who shot five in Georgia and Alabama over weekend racially motivated

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The man Columbus police believe is responsible for three shooting incidents over the weekend waived his court appearance this morning.

Justin Roberts, 39, faces charges after allegedly shooting four people on June 11 after 10 p.m., one person at the Courtyard by Marriot in Phenix City and then three at 1032 Broadway in Columbus.

On June 12, around 2 p.m., Columbus Police responded to a shooting on 3rd Ave. and 4th St., where they found one person shot. Police searched the Historic District. They took Roberts into custody around 4 p.m.

Assistant public defender Robin King, who represented Roberts today, entered a not guilty plea on his behalf.

In court today, Columbus detective LaBrandon Lockhart described the shooting scenes.

Witnesses described the man they saw shoot as a black male wearing tan pants and a black shirt.

The man shot in the Courtyard by Marriot parking lot was identified as Tylan Nguyen. Police are not aware of any connection between Nguyen and Roberts.

Lockhart said patrol units located Roberts at 425 3rd Ave. During an interview, Roberts admitted to both shootings. According to the detective, Roberts said of Ngyuen, “I had to have him.”

Lockhart said during the interview Roberts shared he had a hatred for white men. Lockhart said Roberts felt picked on by a certain race.

Lockhart also said the firearm used in the shootings was stolen.

Police also do not know any connection between Roberts and the address where they took him into custody. Police recovered the firearm there, at 425 3rd Ave.

Roberts’s attorney said she wanted a mental health evaluation for her client.

The case will be sent to superior court, where bond will be determined.