ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — Frightening moments Friday morning for residents in the Poarch community near Atmore. Strong winds tore through Big Oak Village mobile home park Friday, March 18 at about 9:30 a.m.

“I could’ve lost my baby. That’s the worst thing. I’m so lost for words right now,” said Bianca Peoples.

Peoples told WKRG News 5 she ran for cover with her three daughters when she looked outside and saw neighboring mobile homes being tossed around.

“I ain’t never been more scared in my life. I ain’t scared of nothing. I hear the shaking, it’s hitting the trailer it’s hitting the trailer. The whole trailer was fixing to come up,” said Peoples.

Peoples was one of the lucky ones. Six people were injured during the storm at the mobile home park. Two of those residents were listed in critical condition Friday afternoon, according to Escambia County, Ala. Sheriff Heath Jackson.

“We looked out the door. All of these trailers flying on top of each other,” said Corey Henderson who also lives in the mobile home park.

Henderson said a padded headboard is the only thing that protected him from an air conditioning unit when the storm woke him up with no time to take shelter.

“Thank you Jesus that we’re still here,” said Henderson.

Nine mobile homes were damaged or completely destroyed, but luckily everyone is alive. The cleanup process will likely take days. The American Red Cross was quick to respond on Friday. We’re told the organization is providing assistance to the families affected.