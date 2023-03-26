ALABAMA (WKRG) — In the first nine months of 2022, an estimated 31,785 people were killed in traffic crashes in the United States, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

With millions of people driving on highways daily, it’s no surprise that some highways in Alabama see multiple deadly crashes a year. Stacker took data from the Fatality Analysis Reporting System and ranked the highways in Alabama with the most fatalities from the most recent report, which was in 2020.

I-65 was the highway in Alabama with the most fatalities in 2020. The highway had 43 deadly crashes, which led to 46 deaths. I-10 had nine crashes and 10 fatalities. The Alabama highway with the least amount of deadly crashes was US-278. That highway had five crashes and five deaths.