Huntsville Santa helps bring holiday cheer virtually and from a distance

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Many of us have Christmas traditions that we couldn’t imagine missing, even during a pandemic.



This year, making those traditions happen takes some creativity and Tuscumbia’s Barry Cummings is doing just that.

This is Cummings 7th year as a professional Santa. This year, he was chosen to be one of 100 Miracle Santa’s working to save Christmas. A group of professional Santa’s from across the world visit children in hospitals via zoom.

“It’s just a way to brighten their days and share Santa’s love with them since we can’t come to them. We can come to them via the internet,” said Cummings. “We do what we have to do to see them and it’s just one of the platforms we can use to brighten their day.”

Santa Barry is also a familiar face at Cabela’s in Huntsville.

“It’s a great feeling to be able to encourage a child and no barrier no shield and no mask will stop the love from a Santa to a child,” said Cummings.

Spreading love, one interaction and photo at a time.

“I can’t physically touch them, but I can still reach up to the glass and they can touch where my hand is and everything and it still makes it special for the children,” he said.

In between the Christmas cheer and the plexiglass, temperatures are taken, and surfaces sanitized.

Santa Barry said he makes sure to encourage all of his visitors, children and parents, during this tough year.