HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — A Huntsville reality star was arrested and released on Tuesday related to a misdemeanor domestic violence charge.

Martell Holt, a reality TV star on the show “Love and Marriage Huntsville,” was booked into the Madison County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO), around 4 p.m. and released near 7 p.m.

On the MCSO inmate booking website, Holt’s charges are listed as 3rd degree domestic violence and harassing communications.

Holt has since been released.

“Love and marriage Huntsville” first aired in January of 2019.