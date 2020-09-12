Huntsville police respond to shooting outside Academy Sports + Outdoors

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Huntsville police say they are investigating a shooting that happened near Academy Sports + Outdoors Saturday.

According to Huntsville police spokesperson Lt. Michael Johnson, a vehicle drove through the parking lot and someone inside the vehicle fired shots at another group of people running inside.

Details are limited at this time. Huntsville police say there are no victims.

Anyone with information about the shooting to call us at 256-427-7009 or 256-722-7100, press #6 to speak to an officer.

We are currently investigating a shooting in the area of Memorial Parkway and Drake Ave. There are no injuries but we would like anyone with information about this shooting to call us at 256-427-7009 or 256-722-7100, press #6 to speak to an officer. pic.twitter.com/PKslM0R2An — Huntsville Police (@HsvPolice) September 12, 2020

