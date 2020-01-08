Huntsville police confirm someone stole thousands worth of metal powder used in explosives

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – Huntsville Police are asking for help finding a truck that was used in the theft of barrels of metal powder used in making explosives.

Police say thieves stole 24 barrels filled with Tungston metal powder worth $186,000 from Kennametal Inc. on January 4.

Police say surveillance footage shows what appears to be a dark-colored Ford F-350 with a camper shell. The trailer it was pulling was a triple axle utility trailer with high walls.

Police will charge the thief with third-degree burglary.

If you have any information about the location of this truck and trailer please call Huntsville police investigators at (256)883-3791.

The ATF and FBI have been notified and are involved with the investigation.

LATEST STORIES: