Huntsville officer shot at during welfare check on vehicle

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Huntsville Police are investigating after a welfare check on a vehicle turned into a shooting.

Emergency services took multiple calls about a vehicle sitting in the road at Triana Blvd. Callers were concerned that the vehicle was disabled.

When the first officer arrived at the scene, the driver got out of the vehicle, fired a weapon, and jumped back in the vehicle.

The driver left the area and was stopped by additional officers at Leeman Ferry Road. The man was taken into custody after a foot chase.

The officer involved was not injured.

