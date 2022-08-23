The City of Huntsville is celebrating being named the Best Place to Live in the United States by throwing a party!

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – The City of Huntsville is celebrating being named the Best Place to Live in the United States by throwing a party!

In May, U.S. News and World Report proclaimed Huntsville the #1 City in America after evaluating the job market, housing affordability, quality of life, desirability, and net migration ratings.

City leaders with Downtown Huntsville Inc., the Parks & Recreation Department, and the Music Office are hosting a celebration on Thursday, August 25 from 5 p.m. – 10 p.m. on North Side Square.

The party is free and everyone is invited! The event will have live music, an LED light show, outdoor games, food, local artisans and more.

“Taking the #1 spot on the 2022-2023 U.S. News & World Report Best Place to Live survey has been significant for not only downtown, but all of Huntsville,” Mayor Tommy Battle said. “As summer comes to a close, we invite all of our citizens to this celebration to show what makes Huntsville, Alabama, so unique.”

The city was also named No. 3 Most Affordable Place to Live, No. 16 Fastest-Growing Place and No. 54 Best Place to Retire.