HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – Documents show a Huntsville financial advisor has been suspended for failing to share his arrest record.

Records indicate Thomas Alvin Vernor III, 77, was charged with sexual abuse of a child less than 12 years old.

Vernor has been registered with the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority – a corporation responsible for regulating members of brokerage firms and exchange markets – since 1984.

FINRA documents show that Vernor willfully failed to update his application with his felony charges last year which is a direct violation of their code of conduct.

Vernor learned about his charges on April 1, 2022, and willfully failed to update the proper documents within 30 days, according to the FINRA.

Their discovery of Vernor’s child sexual abuse charges led to a five-month suspension and a $5,000 fine.

Without admitting or denying the findings, Vernor consented to these sanctions on June 7, 2023, with FINRA’s Department of Enforcement and the finding “that he willfully failed to amend” a disclosure form.

Court records show that Vernor is set to appear in front of Madison County Court Judge Karen Hall on August 14.