HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — From David Bowie and Billy Ray Cyrus to Brad Pitt, mullets have been in the spotlight for ages, but they’ve made a comeback in recent years.

“They look cool,” Huntsville native Blake Litte, mullet-enthusiast, told News 19.

“It’s totally Blake’s idea,” Lynde Little, Blake’s mother, added, “He’s always had some longer hair in his lifetime.” Blake was hands-on for the entire process of styling his mullet.

From how faded he wanted the sides, to keeping his curls in the back, Blake was in the driver’s seat. “Business in the front party in the back,” Blake added.

Blake is one of 100 young mullet enthusiasts vying for the title of Mullet Champion. The winner walks away with bragging rights and a $5,000 prize.

“I would help my Boy Scouts get a new trailer because someone came and stole their trailer with all of their stuff in it… and I would like to help them get that back,” Blake said.

Additionally, the donations made to each contestant will go towards the Jared Allen Home for Wounded Warriors.

Round two is currently underway, and Blake needs votes to get one step closer to victory. You can vote for Blake’s mullet on the competition’s website here.