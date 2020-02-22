Huntsville-area parents indicted in starvation death of 3-year-old boy

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – The parents of a 3-year-old boy who starved to death have been indicted on charges and they could face up to life in prison.

Al.com reports that Frederick Anthony Frink and Ashley Elizabeth Catron could face up to life in prison if convicted of the Class A felony charges.

Hendrix Frink died this past summer after he was found unresponsive at his family’s home in Huntsville. Emergency responders were called to the family’s home on Maple Ridge Boulevard on July 23, 2019.

Hendrix Frink was declared dead after being taken to Huntsville Hospital for Women & Children. His 4-year-old brother was treated and survived.

It was reported that Hendrix weighed only 13 pounds while his 4-year-old brother weighed just 15 pounds.

The autopsy determined that Hendrix had died of starvation.

According to indictments formally charging their parents with two counts each of aggravated child abuse, both Hendrix and his 4-year-old brother were both “extremely malnourished.”

According to Al.com, trial dates are not yet set for the parents. Al.com says that Fred Frink is out of jail on $100,000 bail and that Catron remains in the Madison County jail.

LATEST STORIES: