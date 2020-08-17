Human skull found Saturday in Shelby County

SHELBY COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a case involving a human skull that was found Saturday on Twin Creek Drive.

At approximately 11:32 a.m., deputies were called to the Shelby community regarding possible human remains that had been found. According to a press release from the department, a human skull was found, but no further remains were found in the surrounding area. The skull was then sent to the Alabama Department of Forensic Science for identification.

This is an ongoing death investigation and the Sheriff’s Office is asking anyone with information to contact Investigator Williams at 205-670-6283, or call the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office at 205-669-4181.

You can also submit an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers at 205-254-7777, or on their website at www.crimestoppersmetroal.com.

