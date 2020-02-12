“How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days” is Alabama’s favorite Rom Com

With Valentine's Day approaching, study looks at each state's favorite romantic comedy

If you plan to cuddle up for a romantic comedy on Valentine’s Day, you might be watching “How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days”… if you live in Alabama. According to a study by Comparitech.com, that’s the Yellowhammer state’s favorite “Rom Com.”

Using Google’s list of top romantic comedy movies, the study searched each film individually on Google Trends to find which state scored the highest.

“How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days” was released in 2003 and stars Kate Hudson and Matthew McConaughey.

Florida’s favorite romantic comedy is “Notting Hill.” Mississippi’s is “Something’s Gotta Give.”

See the full report here