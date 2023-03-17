ALABAMA (WKRG) — Red Snapper season for private and state-licensed charters opens Friday, May 26 in the state of Alabama. There are a few things you need to make sure you have taken care of ahead of the season opening weekend.

One of those is making sure you have your saltwater angler registration if you are 16-years-old or older.

The registration is completely free and required for anyone who “take, catch, kill or possess fish or attempt to catch, kill or possess fish in the saltwater jurisdiction of Alabama,” according to Outdoor Alabama.

“This includes residents who are not required to purchase an annual saltwater license such as those over the age of 64, have a lifetime saltwater license or fish exclusively on a pier that has purchased a pier fishing license,” reads the website.

How to register: