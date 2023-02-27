ALABAMA (WKRG) — Spring is fast approaching. That means the Gulf of Mexico will soon be filled with boaters soaking in the sun along the Gulf Coast.

WKRG took a look at what steps you need to take to obtain a boater’s license to ensure your safety on the waters.

According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, you must be 12 years or older to be eligible for a vessel operator’s license but cannot operate a boat alone until the age of 14. Operators who are 12 or 13 years old must have someone 21 years or older on the boat, who also has a vessel operator’s license. You MUST have your license in possession.

How to get a boat operators certification/license:

Go to the Department of Public Safety Driver’s Licenses Examining Office in your residing county

Fill out an application and pay the $5 fee

Complete written/oral exam

Take the proper form to an ALEA driver license exam office to have the “V” class placed on driver’s license

In addition to the $5 fee, there will also be a $36.25 insurance fee.

ALEA is also hosting boating basics/license courses beginning March 11 in southern parts of Alabama.

For boat registration, you must fill out an application. If you already have an ALEA boat registration certificate but have misplaced it, you can request a new one.