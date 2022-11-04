ALABAMA (WKRG) — Alabama voters face big decisions in the upcoming midterm elections. As the November 8 election draws closer, it’s important to know where to go to cast your ballot.

Your polling place is based on where your home is located. To find your polling place, go to the Alabama Secretary of State’s website and click “My Voting Information.” Once on the page, you will be asked to enter your home address and the website will give you your polling place.

On the “My Voting Page,” you can check your voter registration information too. This will also give you your polling location.

If you have moved since the last elections, it’s important to know that the “Polling Place Search” option and the “Registration Information” option may be different. Entering your address into the “Polling Place Search” option will give you the location where your polling place should be. However, if you have not updated your voter information and use the “Registration Information” option, your old polling place option will be given.

You can update your voter information on the Alabama Secretary of State website.