Millions of Americans have student loans and President Biden has proposed forgiving up to $20,000 of debt per borrower. (Getty)

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — President Joe Biden in August announced plans to cancel some student loan debt. More than 40 million Americans are expected to qualify for student loan forgiveness, and 20 million are likely to have their entire balance erased. This plan could impact a lot of borrowers in Alabama.

Now that borrowers can apply for student loan debt forgiveness, we’re looking at how much the average Alabama borrower has in student loan debt. Alabama borrowers owe more than the national average, according to the Education Data Initiative.

Alabama student loan borrowers have an average of $37,137 in student loan debt. The state’s 632,800 student loan borrowers have a combined $23.5 billion in student loan debt.

About half (50.3%) of student borrowers in Alabama are under the age of 35. 12.6% of Alabama residents carry student loan debt. Here’s how there debt breaks down:

16% of indebted student borrowers owe less than $5,000

20.9% of indebted student borrowers owe $20,000 to $40,000

2.1% of indebted student borrowers owe more than $200,000

Indebted student borrowers in Florida owe an average of $38,459 for a total of $100.9 billion. In Georgia, the average student loan debt is $41,639 for a total of $68.6 billion. Indebted student borrowers in Mississippi owe an average of $36,902 for a total of $16.2 billion.

Federal student loan debt by state, highest to lowest average

State Average Borrower Debt State’s Total Debt District of Columbia $54,945 $6.5 billion Maryland $42,861 $35.9 billion Georgia $41,639 $68.6 billion Virginia $39,165 $42.4 billion Florida $38,459 $100.9 billion South Carolina $38,414 $28.1 billion Illinois $37,757 $61.6 billion North Carolina $37,721 $49.2 billion New York $37,678 $92.7 billion Delaware $37,559 $4.8 billion Vermont $37,516 $2.9 billion Alabama $37,137 $23.5 billion California $37,084 $141.8 billion Oregon $37,017 $20.1 billion Mississippi $36,902 $16.2 billion Colorado $36,822 $28.5 billion Hawaii $36,765 $4.5 billion Tennessee $36,418 $31.4 billion Michigan $36,116 $51.0 billion Washington $35,510 $28.0 billion New Jersey $35,434 $42.5 billion Missouri $35,397 $29.3 billion Arizona $35,396 $31.4 billion Pennsylvania $35,385 $64.5 billion Connecticut $35,162 $17.5 billion Ohio $34,721 $62.3 billion Louisiana $34,525 $22.5 billion New Mexico $34,211 $7.8 billion Massachusetts $34,146 $30.8 billion New Hampshire $34,085 $6.5 billion Alaska $34,024 $2.3 billion Nevada $33,743 $11.8 billion Minnesota $33,604 $26.5 billion Arkansas $33,333 $13.0 billion Montana $33,149 $4.2 billion Maine $33,137 $6.2 billion Idaho $33,012 $7.2 billion Texas $32,920 $120.0 billion Indiana $32,874 $29.8 billion Utah $32,835 $10.1 billion Kentucky $32,779 $19.7 billion Kansas $32,578 $12.5 billion Rhode Island $32,056 $4.6 billion Nebraska $31,919 $7.9 billion Wisconsin $31,894 $23.2 billion West Virginia $31,690 $7.2 billion Oklahoma $31,525 $15.4 billion Wyoming $31,250 $1.7 billion South Dakota $30,954 $3.6 billion Iowa $30,464 $13.2 billion North Dakota $28,604 $2.5 billion Puerto Rico $28,242 $9.3 billion Other/Unspecified* $25,960 $99.0 billion From educationdata.org