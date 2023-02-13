(WHNT) – As we prepare for Super Bowl LVII on Sunday, some of the players who have connections to the University of Alabama like quarterback Jalen Hurts and wide receiver Devonta Smith have been highlighted by media across the state.

But how many players on Super Bowl rosters have connections to any part of the state of Alabama, not just universities like UA? And what team should you root for if you want one that has more connections to Alabama?

A total of 9 players will be active for Super Bowl LVII who either went to high school, grew up, or went to college in the state of Alabama. Eight of them belong to the Eagles roster, while one former Alabama resident is making contributions on the field for the Chiefs.

Quez Watkins

Once an Eagle, Always an Eagle… that statement probably rings truest for Philidelphia Eagles wide receiver Quez Watkins.

Quez Watkins #16 of the Philadelphia Eagles (Photo by Sam Hodde/Getty Images)

Watkins is currently a wide receiver for the Philadelphia Eagles, but he was once an Athens Eagle as well! Watkins went to high school and played football at Athens High before he signed to play college football for the Southern Miss Golden Eagles.

Watkins was drafted 200th overall by Philly in the sixth round of the 2020 NFL Draft after he spent 3 seasons at Southern Miss.

Watkins has pretty much secured his spot in the Eagles’ game plan as wide receiver three behind Devonta Smith and A.J. Brown.

Reed Blankenship

The City of Brotherly Love appears to have plenty of room for guys from Limestone County, because Watkins isn’t the only North Alabamian who wears the midnight green and black.

Reed Blankenship, a former West Limestone Wildcat, is now a rookie safety for the Eagles.

Reed Blankenship #32 of the Philadelphia Eagles celebrates after intercepting a pass during the seagainst the Green Bay Packers on November 27, 2022 in Philadelphia. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

While at West Limestone, Blankenship was a two-year captain and earned all-state, all-region, all-area, and all-county recognition. He was also named Limestone County Player of the Year during his junior and senior seasons.

He then spent five years as a starter at Middle Tennessee State before he was signed as an undrafted free agent by the Eagles in 2022.

Now, Blankenship is a contributor for the Eagles. He became a starter after the injury of safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson.

News 19 Sports Director Olivia Whitmire sat down with Blankenship’s parents Friday to discuss his journey from Lester, Ala. to the Super Bowl, which you can watch below:

James Bradberry

Cornerback James Bradberry is another Eagle who is Alabama born and raised, hailing from Pleasant Grove in western Jefferson County.

Bradberry was a stand-out at Pleasant Grove High School, earning all-metro and first-team all-state honors before taking his talents to Arkansas State.

PHOENIX, ARIZONA – FEBRUARY 08: James Bradberry #24 of the Philadelphia Eagles speaks to the media during the Philadelphia Eagles media availability prior to Super Bowl LVII on February 08, 2023 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

He redshirted there his freshman year, then opted to transfer to Samford University and move back to Sweet Home Alabama.

He played four full seasons at Samford and was a three-time All-Southern Conference selection. He earned first-team honors his senior year and second-team honors in his junior and sophomore years.

Bradberry was drafted by the Carolina Panthers in 2016 as the 62nd overall pick in the second round. He is now in his seventh year in the NFL, and has split time with the Panthers, the New York Giants, and now the Eagles who he signed with in free agency.

He’s notched his first ever postseason interception in a game against his former team, the Giants, a couple weeks ago and the Eagles hope this central Alabama boy keeps up the good work in the Super Bowl.

Jalen Hurts

Though he was born in Texas, there is a big debate online between Alabama and Oklahoma fans over which college can lay claim to Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts. But no matter which one you believe gets to claim the NFC Champ, he’ll still tell you he was at least in part “built by Bama.”

The one-time Crimson Tide starter took the chance to remind a reporter asking him about the success of Oklahoma quarterbacks in October that he hasn’t forgotten his time at Alabama too.

PHOENIX, ARIZONA – FEBRUARY 07: Jalen Hurts #1 of the Philadelphia Eagles speaks to the media during the Philadelphia Eagles media availability at the Sheraton Wild Horse Pass on February 07, 2023 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

Hurts spent three years at the University of Alabama and became the first true freshman to start at QB for the Crimson Tide in 32 years, then went on to become a first-team All-SEC selection, and was named the league’s Freshman of the Year and Offensive Player of the Year.

During his sophomore year, he led Alabama to the College Football Playoff Championship Game, going 12-1 as the Tide starter leading up to the title game. But, Hurts struggle in the first half of the championship game versus Clemson, and freshman Tua Tagovailoa replaced Hurts in the second half leading Alabama to victory.

Tua won the starting QB job the following season. However, Hurts was the second half savior in a title game this time around, replacing Tagovailoa in the 4th quarter of the SEC Championship Game and leading Alabama’s rally to win 35-28.

After graduating with a degree from UA following his junior season, the dual-threat transferred to Oklahoma, where he led the Sooners to a College Football Playoff berth. He was runner-up for the Heisman Trophy his senior year and was drafted 53rd overall in the second round of the 2020 NFL Draft.

On Sunday night, Hurts will be commanding the huddle for the Eagles as they try to secure a Super Bowl win.

Devonta Smith

An Alabama alum and member of the Heisman House, Devonta Smith is a wide-reciever representing UA on the Super Bowl stage Sunday. (But, some might know him as Skinny Batman.)

PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA – NOVEMBER 27: DeVonta Smith #6 of the Philadelphia Eagles warms up before the game against the Green Bay Packers at Lincoln Financial Field on November 27, 2022 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

Smith was born and raised in Louisiana, but he made a name for himself when he played in 54 games in four years at Alabama. He won the 2020 Heisman Trophy after leading the NCAA in receptions, receiving yards and recieving touchdowns his senior season.

He was apart of two national championship winning teams in 2017 and 2020. He was also named Offensive MVP in the 2021 (2020 season) title game.

His time in Tuscaloosa was remarkable, and apparently the Eagles thought so too as they drafted him 10th overall in the 1st round of the 2021 NFL Draft and reunited him with Hurts.

Now, Smith is wide reciever #1 for Philly as they prepare to take on the Chiefs.

Landon Dickerson

Landon Dickerson was born in North Carolina, began his college career in Tallahasee, Florida, and now is in Philly as an Eagles Guard.

PHILADELPHIA, PA – JANUARY 21: Landon Dickerson #69 of the Philadelphia Eagles walks to the locker room against the New York Giants during the NFC Divisional Playoff game at Lincoln Financial Field on January 21, 2023 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

But, at one point in time he was living in Tuscaloosa replacing his broken front bumper with a wooden railroad tie with a “BAMA” plate bolted onto it. Talk about dedication to supporting his now home, remembering to make sure he put the license plate back on.

Dickerson helped anchor the offensive line for two years and led the Crimson Tide an undefeated 2020 season and a national championship.

He was recipient of the Rimington Trophy in 2020 as well which is given to the nation’s top center.

He is now the left guard for the Eagles and started 17 games for the team this season. Now, he’ll be looking to help protect Hurts and bring home a Lombardi trophy.

Josh Jobe

Josh Jobe grew up in Miami, Fla. but made the decision to move a bit north to Alabama for college. The cornerback spent four seasons with the Crimson Tide between 2018-2021.

Assistant coach Autumn Lockwood of the Philadelphia Eagles speaks with Josh Jobe #28 during a practice prior to Super Bowl LVII. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

He helped the Crimson Tide clinch an SEC title during his senior season in 2021 and contributed to Alabama’s CFP National Championship as a junior in 2020.

He was signed as an undrafted free agent in 2022 by the Eagles and played in eleven games his rookie season.

Now, he’s active on Philidelphia’s Super Bowl Roster and hoping to contribute to a win over the Chiefs.

Jack Driscoll

Jack Driscoll is a tackle/guard who spent a couple years down on the plains as an Auburn Tiger while getting his graduate degree from 2018-2019.

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – OCTOBER 24: Landon Dickerson #69 of the Philadelphia Eagles and Jack Driscoll #63 warms up before the game against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium on October 24, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Steve Marcus/Getty Images)

In 2019, he started all 13 games for the Tigers, and was selected to the All-SEC second team by Pro Football Focus and the Reese’s Senior Bowl. He was also nominated for the William V. Campbell award which is awarded to the top scholar-athlete in the nation.

Driscoll was drafted in the 4th round of the 2020 draft at 145th overall. He became the first Eagles rookie offensive to start in a lineman since 2013.

In 2022, he played in all 17 regular season games, starting three of them for Philidelphia. Now, he gets the chance to play in a Super Bowl for the Eagles in his third year in the NFL.

Prince Tega Wanogho

Another Auburn Tiger, and our only Kansas City Chief to make the list of locals, is a third-year tackle looking to help his team take home its second Super Bowl win in the past 3 years.

Prince Tega Wanogho #70 of the Kansas City Chiefs smiles onstage during Super Bowl LVII Opening Night.(Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Prince Tega Wanogho redshirted his first year at Auburn in 2015, before he was converted from a defensive lineman to an offensive one. In 2017 he took over as starting left tackle for Auburn and remained there through his senior season in 2019.

Wanogho was originally drafted by the Eagles in the 2020 NFL Draft in the sixth round at 210th overall. He was picked up as a free agent and signed with the Chiefs practice squad in 2021, and remained there until he was elevated in October 2022.

Wanogho now has the chance to hoist a Lombardi Trophy with his teammates and celebrate a championship at the end of the day.

There are plenty of players with Alabama ties to root for in Super Bowl LVII, now it’s time to see if eight boys with Bama connections or one lone former Alabamian will go home with the big win.