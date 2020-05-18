Hotels within Alabama’s Robert Trent Jones Golf Trail release reopening plan

(WKRG) — The hotels within Alabama’s Robert Trent Jones Golf Trail are preparing to reopen amid the coronavirus pandemic. The properties have been open with limited services for the past several weeks. Now, spa and restaurant services will be available. Right now, spas will only offer hair and nail services. Massages, facials, and other treatments will be available in the future. Temperatures will be taken before a customer enters the spa. Hand sanitizer and other PPE will be provided to guests. The amenities will be thoroughly cleaned between guests. All pools have also reopened, except the pool at the Battle House. That will open Friday, May 22nd.The resorts will be following Alabama governor Kay Ivey’s orders, which include social distancing.

Here’s details involving every resort in the group:

Grand Hotel Golf Resort & Spa – Pt. Clear, Alabama: Bayside Grill and Bucky’s Bar will reopen Friday, May 15. Spa at the Grand will reopen on Wednesday, May 20. Massages and facials will begin May 20, as well.

Renaissance Riverview Plaza Hotel – Mobile, Alabama: Fathoms Lounge reopened May 12.

Battle House Renaissance Mobile Hotel & Spa – Mobile, Alabama: Joe Cain Cafe reopened May 11. Spa at the Battle House reopened May 12. Massages and facials begin May 27. Pool reopens May 22.

Renaissance Montgomery Hotel & Spa – Montgomery, Alabama: House Restaurant reopened on Friday, May 15. Spa at Montgomery will reopen May 22 for massages. Hair, nails and facials to be added soon.

Marriott Prattville Hotel and Conference Center at Capitol Hill – Prattville, Alabama: Oak Tavern reopened May 15.

Auburn/Opelika Marriott Resort & Spa at Grand National – Opelika, Alabama: Splash Bar will reopen on Thursday, May 14. Spa at Grand National will reopen Thursday, May 21 for hair, nails, massages and facials.

Renaissance Ross Bridge Golf Resort & Spa – Hoover, Alabama: Clubhouse Restaurant reopened May 12. Spa at Ross Bridge reopened on May 15. Massages and facials begin May 21.

Marriott Shoals Hotel & Spa – Florence, Alabama: Swamper’s Bar and Grille reopened on May 11. Spa at the Shoals reopened on May 14 for hair. Massages, facials and nails begin May 21.

