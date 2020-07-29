Hospitals across Alabama urge Gov. Ivey to extend mask mandate

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) – Hospitals are urging Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey to extend a statewide face mask order as the state continues to see high numbers of coronavirus cases. Ivey is expected to announce this week whether she will extend the face covering mandate and other health orders that are set to expire Friday. The current mandate announced on July 15 requires anyone older than 6 to wear a mask when in public and within 6 feet of someone who’s not a relative. East Alabama Medical Center urged the extension of the mask mandate, noting that the COVID-19 count “is still very high in the hospital.”  

