Hospitalizations drop, doctors fear Labor Day holiday will cause resurgence

Coronavirus hospitalizations at Alabama’s largest hospital are down, and doctors there are stressing that good behavior this Labor Day weekend is crucial to keeping the infection rate down.
51 COVID-19 patients are currently at UAB Hospital in Birmingham, the lowest figure since early June.
Doctors fear the upcoming holiday weekend could result in a resurgence of COVD-19 patients. That’s what happened at UAB after the 4th of July holiday. The hospital had 78 patients on July 1, more than 100 by mid-month, and 119 on July 31.
Doctors are pleading with people to wear a mask, stay six feet apart from others, wash your hands or use hand sanitizer, and stay home if you are sick.
