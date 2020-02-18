Hoover police ask the public for help after a woman was found dead at Hoover apartment

HOOVER, Ala. (WIAT) — The Latest on Heavy police presence at Hoover apartment complex:

Feb. 17

The city of Hoover is mourning the loss of 41-year-old Shemethia Tynise Coteat who was found lying in the parking lot of an apartment complex.

The family told CBS 42 that they are not ready to speak on camera.

Hoover Mayor Frank Brocato says the Hoover community is in a state of tragedy, shock and discomfort.

Brocato states, “It breaks your heart to hear something like that.”

Brocato ensures that Hoover is safe. The mayor states that in the past 10 years, the City of Hoover has had a total of 20 homicides which is about on average two homicides per year. Brocato says that every case has been solved.

This is Hoover’s first homicide and case of the year and it has the community gripped in confusion. Police are still searching for the person responsible for the shooting and officers are asking for the public’s assistance.

Hoover police ask that if anyone in the community has any home surveillance or cell phone video that could aid in solving this case they should call 911.

Feb. 15

Around 6:50 p.m., the Hoover 911 center received several calls of a person injured by gunfire in front of the 800 block of Tyler Circle at The Park at Wellington and Wakefield apartment complex.

Officers arrived and found the victim lying in the parking lot of the complex. She was pronounced dead by Hoover Fire medics at 7:05 P.M. The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office has identified the injured victim as Shemethia Tynise Coteat, 41, from Hoover as the victim in last night’s homicide.

Witnesses reported seeing a dark-colored four-door vehicle speeding away from the scene, Hoover Police report.

An autopsy was performed Saturday morning, which revealed the victim was shot four times from behind, police say. It appears she was retrieving items from the backseat of her vehicle when she was attacked. Detectives are still working to determine a motive, but early indications are the victim was specifically targeted, according to detectives.

At this time, there are no suspects in custody.

HOOVER, Ala. (WIAT) — There is a heavy police presence at the Park at Wakefield and Wellington apartments in Hoover Friday night.

