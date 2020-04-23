Home of BCSO deputy, family destroyed by fire

BAY MINETTE, Ala. (WKRG) — “You never think it’s going to happen to you,” but it did happen to Jason and Liz Kolbe and their kids.

“I fell asleep watching Netflix,” says Jason, “And was laying this way and the doors were here, and when I looked out the back was orange and everything was on fire.”

Investigators believe it started around a golf cart that was plugged in on the back porch, spread to the attic and burned for about an hour before anyone knew what was happening. “We had about 30 seconds to get out of the house and by the time we walked around, the whole roof had already engulfed in flames and was coming down,” says Liz. “I dont’ think its completely set in yet,” she added. “We’re just happy the family is safe we can rebuild our house,” says Jason.

A house it seems everyone knows especially at Christmas and Halloween and maybe that is part of the reason so many have offered food, clothes and cash. “It is amazing the support we have received from everybody,” says Liz. “It is just overwhelming that everybody wants to help.”

As a K-9 officer with the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office, Jason Kolbe is usually the one that comes to save the day. This time it seems an entire community is helping rescue him and his family. “Especially in the times that we are living in, people are that are out of work, that are still willing to give to somebody else. It’s amazing.”

A gofundme account has been set up to help. If you would like to contribute, click here.

Kolbe Family Relief Fund