Holiday online shopping comes with its risks

DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — The stress and time that comes with holiday shopping have pushed many to turn to the web for all their gift-giving needs.

But with using the internet, comes many risks that you might not find in a traditional store. And using third-party payment apps like Venmo and Cash App opens users up for more risks during the holiday season.

“There are so many hackers out there will set up fake Venmo-type accounts or some of these others,” ATC Group Owner, Thomas Parish said. “And of course anything you buy online you risk the chance of the person being crooked, to begin with.”

But consumers are not the only ones that need to be aware when using these payment apps. The IRS has started monitoring apps like these to make sure that businesses and sellers, who primarily use cash apps for payment, are reporting their income on their taxes.

After any business transaction through cash apps of $600 or more, the IRS can take a deeper look into your account.

“If you are offering a service, or if you are selling a product more than you paid for that’s, income and it needs to be reported,” Parish said. “The IRS is looking hard at those transactions through Venmo, Paypal, and other cash apps to make sure you are reporting those because they will be able to track it.”

To ensure you stay safe while shopping online this holiday season, there are some ways to avoid being scammed.

“Stick to the secure sites,” Parish said. “Go to the places that you know are correct. If you can buy with a credit card so that if something goes bad with that transaction, you can go back in and fight the charges on your credit card.”