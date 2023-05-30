PELHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A 22-year-old woman was rescued after breaking her leg during a hike at Oak Mountain State Park Monday afternoon.

At approximately 1:20 p.m. Monday, the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Aviation Unit was requested by the Pelham Fire Department for assistance in a rescue mission at the park, where a woman had broken her leg while hiking on a remote and rugged trail.

“Due to the terrain, initial rescue by ground was determined to be extremely difficult and dangerous by first responders,” ALEA said in a statement.

At 3:05 p.m., ALEA Aviation arrived on scene with a paramedic. The victim was then pulled from the park and taken to a waiting ambulance located approximately three miles away.

According to ALEA, the crew consisted of pilot Ronnie Johnston, co-pilot Brian Hand, spotter Micah Smith, hoist operator Greg Rankin and rescuer Wayne Barlow.