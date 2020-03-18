Hightower responds to run off delay, Carl’s call to pull ads

Republican congressional candidate Bill Hightower agrees with Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey’s decision to postpone the March 31 run off election to July 14.

“Our campaign has prepared for the potential postponement of the Alabama Republican run-off,” Hightower said in a statement. “America has faced daunting challenges in the past, but one of the characteristics that has made our nation uniquely exceptional is our resiliency and ability to overcome what is put in front of us. This includes the coronavirus.”

Earlier Wednesday, Hightower addressed his opponent Jerry Carl’s call to remove all television ads due to the coronavirus crisis. Hightower continued to run his TV spots, while Carl pulled his. Hightower suggested that Carl’s move was disingenuous.

“Jerry Carl should be ashamed for… his attempt to use a national emergency to… remove his false ads from the air,” Hightower said in a statement.

Carl registered about 1,200 more votes than Hightower in the March 3 Republican Primary, as the two advanced from a field of five to the runoff. Carl is a Mobile County Commissioner. Hightower previously served as a State Senator.