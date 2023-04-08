MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A report by Move.org has named Alabama as the third most expensive state for utilities.

According to the report, Alabamians pay an average of $439.16 for their utilities. The hot summers account for some of the highest electricity bills in the country. Seven out of 10 residents in Alabama rely on electric energy to power their houses. In 2022, Alabama ranked as the eleventh state with the highest utility bills.

Other states with some of the highest utility bills include Hawaii, Connecticut, Georgia and Arizona. Some of the states with the least expensive utility bills are Utah, Idaho, Colorado, New Mexico and Montana.

The U.S. average monthly cost of utilities breaks down as follows:

Electricity | 23% | $117.46

Water | 8% | $45.44

Streaming Services | 10% | $48.25

Broadband Internet | 12% | $59.99

Natural Gas | 12% | $61.69

Water-waste | 13% | $66.20

Phone | 22% | $114.00

Move.org also offered tips on how to save money on your utility bills, which included getting a smart thermostat, unplugging electronics you aren’t using and getting solar panels for your home.