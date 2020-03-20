High school community heartbroken over death of longtime professor

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The President of the Alabama School of Math and Science has sent a letter to the ASMS community telling them of the passing of Dr. James Njenge’re yesterday in a car accident. The accident occurred Thursday afternoon on Interstate 65 northbound near the 31-mile marker.

Here is a copy of that letter.

************

“Dear ASMS Community Members,

I am deeply saddened to share of the tragic loss of one of our faculty members, Dr. James Njenge’re, in a car accident this week in Baldwin County.

We have reached out to Dr. James’s family, and we extend our deepest condolences to them as well as the friends of Dr. James, many of whom are his ASMS colleagues. Dr. James has worked as a faculty member in the ASMS Biology Department for 15 years. Before that, he taught at the Arkansas School of Math, Science, and the Arts.

When we learn about arrangements, we will pass them on to you.

Just two days ago, he contacted me to ask that he be allowed to return to campus during our shut down so that he could help a student add data to her science fair project. This was the kind of man he was, always willing to put the needs of others before his own. First and foremost, though, Dr. James loved his students and was a charismatic lecturer and an ecstatic classroom presence.

Dr. James was also a huge sports fan. I will fondly remember how he loved to watch World Cup matches after school in the Dragon’s Den TV room. He also loved Louisiana State University football and was thrilled when they won the national championship earlier this year.

We know this news is heartbreaking for current students and alumni. We ask that you keep the ASMS community in your thoughts in the days ahead. As we process this news together, we consider it essential to continue to educate the students in Dr. James’s classes and for them to be able to complete the term. Several faculty members in our biology and chemistry departments have graciously agreed to begin teaching these courses. Students enrolled in the classes will receive e-mail communication from the faculty members about how their curriculum and classwork will move forward.

This is a tragic loss for our community. Now more than ever, we must continue to uplift and support one another. Dr. James will be fondly missed. His legacy lives on in the hearts, minds, and endeavors of all our students.

John Hoyle, Ph.D.

President”

