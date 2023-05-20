ALABAMA (WKRG) — Alabama anglers get ready! You have a chance to fish for free in most public waters on Saturday, June 10. This event is part of National Fishing and Boating Week, which runs from June 3 to 11.

The day allows residents and non-residents to fish in Alabama waters without purchasing a fishing license.

“This is the perfect opportunity for non-anglers to test the fishing waters and to remind former anglers of all the fun they’ve been missing,” said Chris Blankenship, Commissioner of the Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (ADCNR). “It’s also a day for kids to learn how fun and exciting fishing is, while giving families a chance to do something together outdoors.”

Make sure you have your register for your saltwater angler fishing license for Red Snapper season.