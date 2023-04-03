HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — For those wondering how to send your condolences and donate to Fallen Huntsville Police Officer Garrett Crumby’s family or help support injured Huntsville Police Officer Albert Morin, the Huntsville Police Citizens Advisory Council has announced the ways in which people can provide support.

Officer Crumby and Officer Morin were both shot in the line of duty while responding to a ‘shots-fired’ call on March 28. Both officers were transported to Huntsville Hospital with life-threatening injuries, where Crumby later died from his injuries.

Morin is currently recovering at Huntsville Hospital.

“The Huntsville Police Citizens Advisory Council extends its deepest condolences to the family of Officer Garrett Crumby, and our thoughts and prayers remain with Officer Albert Morin,” said Jonathan Rossow, HPCAC Chair. “To the Huntsville Police Department officers, employees and their families, we stand with you during this difficult time.”

Those looking to send notes and condolences for Officer Cumby’s family or send get-well cards to Officer Morin, can send them through the mail to c/o HPD P.O. Box 2085, Huntsville, AL 35804.

Two private funds have been opened at Redstone Federal Credit Union (RFCU) to support Officer Crumby’s family and Officer Morin. You can make donations at any RFCU branch.

BeArded WARRIORs, a non-profit organization comprised of veterans whose mission is to help fellow veterans, is selling t-shirts to honor and memorialize Officer Crumby. All proceeds will go to the Huntsville Police Citizen Foundation/ Advisory Council to assist with any needs the families may have. You can find a link to purchase a t-shirt here.

Officer Crumby has been remembered as brave and selfless, someone who loved to protect and serve. He joined the Huntsville Police Department (HPD) in 2020 and worked at the West Precinct after spending nearly seven years as a patrol officer and field training officer with the Tuscaloosa Police Department (TPD).

Crumby’s colleagues described him as “someone who would do anything for not just those he loved, but for anyone who needed help.” He joined HPD’s Bike Unit in 2022 and regularly volunteered at local events.

In his most recent evaluation, one of Officer Crumby’s supervisors had this to say about him – “Although Officer Crumby’s tenure with HPD is young, his heart is big and his drive is pure.”

Officer Morin, who joined HPD in August 2017, is described as quiet and more reserved, but also as someone who “always goes the extra mile and stands out as a leader among his peers.” One of his supervisors said in 2022 that Morin is one of the most productive officers on his squad.

“Officer Morin is a shining example to the public of the quality of service that is expected to come from the Huntsville Police Department,” Morin’s supervisor said. “Officer Morin frequently responds to calls and helps junior officers in situations that are new to them.”

In 2019, HPD named Officer Morin the West Precinct Officer of the Year.