Here are Alabama’s new beach rules

As Alabama beaches reopen Thursday evening, here is a rundown on regulations now in place.
Gulf Shores & Orange Beach Tourism officials remind people that non-essential travel is still not recommended by the CDC and people should adhere to their home-state guidelines regarding stay-at-home orders and not traveling to other destinations to quarantine.
- Anyone using the beach must maintain a six-foot distance from other people, except those in their own household group.
- Groups are limited to no more than 10 people.
- Normal use of the beach – chairs, umbrellas, etc. – is allowed.
- Pools at hotels and condos will be open. However, there still should be no gatherings of more than 10 people, and they must maintain six-foot social distancing.
- Hotel and condominium properties may implement their own policies to best manage pool access.
- All public boat launches and waterways in Gulf Shores, Orange Beach and the Fort Morgan peninsula are still open, as are all recreational trails, public fishing piers, golf courses, and boating charters. People should practice six-foot social distancing while enjoying these activities.
- All retail stores, including grocery stores and pharmacies, may open as long as they maintain a 50% occupancy rate, six-foot social distancing and sanitation protocols.
- Charter fishing businesses may open but avoid gatherings of 10 or more people and must keep clients six feet apart.
- Residents and visitors are strongly encouraged to wear face coverings in public and to follow good sanitation practices.
- For vacation rental companies must take reasonable steps to avoid the rental of large properties to large groups of people who are not in the same household (such as graduation parties, bachelor/bachelorette parties, etc.)