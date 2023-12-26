WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — A Washington County family hopes the community can help surprise a loved one next month on his 101st birthday.



On Jan. 5, 2024, LJ Spotts will turn 101 years old.

Friends and family members say they would love it if people from WKRG’s coverage area would send this centenarian a birthday card to help celebrate.

If you’re not local, that’s okay! The family is trying to get as many cards from across the country as possible.



Birthday cards can be mailed to:

LJ Spotts

12343 CR 1

Fruitdale, AL 36539