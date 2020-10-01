Healthcare facilities modify visitor policy after Governor Ivey eases restriction

ALABAMA (WKRG) — During Governor Ivey’s press conference Wednesday she announced a couple of big updates, one being the allowance for one visitor or caregiver to accompany a patient or resident at a time.

Below is a list of changes to healthcare facilities’ visitor policy:

(2:23 PM) — USA Health released its new guidelines regarding the visitation policy.

Patient Caregiver Policy:

Per the “Safer at Home” state order issued by Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey, visitors remain restricted in

hospitals. Exceptions or continued restrictions are set forth below. Exceptions may be allowed in situations where a Caregiver’s presence improves the patient’s safety, emotional well-being, physical care, or endof-life experience (compassionate care).

COVID-19 & Symptomatic Covid Suspect Inpatients

• COVID-19 positive or Symptomatic Covid Suspect patients will not be allowed to have any Caregivers

present at the bedside except in end-of-life situations.

Non-COVID Patients

• One competent Caregiver shall be considered in situations where his/her presence improves the

patient’s safety, emotional well-being, or physical care. The one caregiver must:

o Be designated by the patient on admission.

o Be competent in his/her ability to improve the care and understanding of the patient.

o Follow Universal Masking Guidelines: Caregivers should be wearing their own face covering upon

arrival to the facility and must wear it at all times.

o Agree to practice appropriate hand hygiene and limit the touching of surfaces in patient care areas.

o Stay in the room: Caregivers are asked to remain in the patient’s room and not leave the unit or

roam the hospital except for basic personal needs (ex: food, restroom).

o Comply with entrance screening.

o Entry will be denied to anyone who screens positive for symptoms of COVID-19 such as a

temperature above 100.4, cough or shortness of breath.

o Only one Caregiver will be allowed per patient in consideration of the need to limit unnecessary

exposures.

o Caregivers, as defned above, will be allowed to enter between 8am and 8pm unless deemed

necessary by the patient care team.

o Be age 18 or older.

Surgical/Procedural Guidance

• One Caregiver (meeting the above requirements) may accompany the patient to assist with entry into

the hospital and registration only.

• The Caregiver will be contacted by hospital personnel after surgery/procedure regarding discharge

procedure.

End-of-Life Guidance

• For non-COVID-19 patients in which death is reasonably anticipated within 24-48 hours, up to two

Caregivers (meeting the above requirements) will be allowed at the bedside.

• For Covid Suspect/COVID-19 patients, only one caregiver will be allowed at the bedside for 1 hour

o Caregivers will be required to follow all instructions from clinical staf related to hand washing, PPE, entry/exit, etc.

Caregiver guidelines are subject to change by management based on infection control recommendations, safety of patients, healthcare personnel and the community.

(1:54 PM) — Infirmary Health announced its policy change on Facebook.

View the full policy explanation here:

In concordance with Governor Ivey’s Safer at Home Order, Infirmary Health has modified its hospital visitor policy effective Friday, October 2, at 8 a.m. Each patient will be permitted one designated visitor per day (exceptions apply). Visitors will be required to adhere to the following guidelines. Visitors who do not meet these guidelines will not be permitted.

• All visitors will be required to be masked (wearing own mask from home, subject to the requirements set forth in this policy, will be allowed), temperature screened and asked approved CDC questions before allowing entrance.

• All visitors should maintain hand hygiene and appropriate social distancing.

• Same visitor per patient per day, 18 years or older

• All visitors should remain in the patient’s room. All cafeterias, waiting areas, gift shops and other common areas remain closed to visitors.

Visitor Hours at Mobile Infirmary, Infirmary Long Term Acute Care Hospital, Thomas Hospital, North Baldwin Infirmary and Oakwood Center for Living are as follows:

• Non-ICU: 8 a.m. – 11 a.m. & 4 p.m. – 6 p.m.

• ICU/LTACH: 9 a.m. – 11 a.m. & 4 p.m. – 6 p.m.

• Senior Behavioral Health Visitation will be permitted by appointment only

• For COVID-19 positive patients, no visitors unless it is an end of life situation or special circumstances as approved by Hospital Leadership

• No overnight visitation is allowed unless approved by Hospital leadership.

Visitor hours at J.L. Bedsole/Rotary Rehabilitation Hospital and Colony Rehabilitation Hospital

• Monday – Friday | 4 p.m. – 6 p.m.

Visitation Policy

Rotary Rehabilitation

• One visitor per patient. Must meet above criteria.

Labor & Delivery

• One support person per patient. Must meet the above criteria.

Nursery

• Mother of patient and one support person. Both must meet above criteria.

Pediatrics

• 1 parent or guardian at all times. Must meet above criteria.

Outpatient Surgery

• No visitors are allowed for outpatient procedures unless approved by hospital administration.

Emergency Departments

• One visitor will be allowed once the patient has been assigned in room. Must meet the above criteria.

Surgical Procedures

• One caregiver (meeting the above requirements) may accompany the patient to assist with entry into the hospital and registration.

End-of-Life Guidance/ Inpatient Hospice

• For non-COVID-19 patients in which death is reasonably anticipated within 24-48 hours, one caregiver (meeting the above requirements) will be allowed at the bedside

– Caregivers may rotate with other caregivers

• For PUI/COVID-19 patients, only one caregiver will be allowed at the bedside, pursuant to approval from the attending physician due to limited PPE.

– Caregivers will be required to follow all instructions from clinical staff related to hand washing, PPE, entry/exit, length of time with patient, etc.

