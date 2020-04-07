Health department confirms 2,008 cases of coronavirus in Alabama, 53 deaths

(WKRG) — The Alabama Department of Public Health has confirmed 2,008 cases and 53 deaths in the state. There are 151 cases in Mobile County, 38 cases in Baldwin County, 6 in Washington County, and 9 in Clarke County.
