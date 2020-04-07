Health department confirms 2,008 cases of coronavirus in Alabama, 53 deaths

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT ) Alabama Governor Kay Ivey will make a major announcement Tuesday morning at the State Capitol. She is set to announce her ‘Ribbons of Hope’ campaign.

Governor Ivey says the purpose of the 'Ribbons of Hope' campaign is to show support and hope for first responders and medical personnel who are working on the frontline in the battle against the COVID-19 pandemic. Health officials are putting their lives in danger every day as they work to treat and save the lives of those impacted by COVID-19.