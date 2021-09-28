Health authorities urge Flu vaccination ages six months and older

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Alabama Department of Public Health is asking residents to get their flu shots for ages six months and older.

Dr. Don Williamson, president of the Alabama Hospital Association, explains why it is especially important to get the Flu vaccine.

“Flu season is typically a busy time for hospitals, so just as we’ve pushed for individuals to get vaccinated for COVID-19, we’re strongly encouraging Alabamians to get their flu shot too,” said Williamson.

“Last year was an anomaly, and hospitals did not see the usual admissions associated with the flu because of social distancing, mask wearing and vaccination. With social distancing and mask wearing likely to be less common this winter, influenza vaccination becomes even more critical to avoid the health care system being overwhelmed from the combination of COVID and flu.”

The flu vaccination is administered in two ways. Alabama residents can receive the vaccine via traditional shot or nasal spray.

If you are unsure of which form to choose, consider factors like age, health status and relevant allergies, including egg allergies, according to Mark Jackson, executive director of the Medical Association of the State of Alabama.

Jackson recommends visiting the CDC website to learn more about the vaccine.

For more information, click here.