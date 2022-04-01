DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — A Dothan man has been arrested after police say he threw a woman to the floor and choked her.

On Tuesday, a female victim reported to the Dothan Police Department that during the first week of March, she was the victim of domestic violence situation.

Police say the woman reported that the situation escalated to the point she was thrown to the floor and then choked, cutting off her air supply.

On Thursday, after an investigation, Dothan Police arrested Robert Allen Maddox Jr., 24, of Dothan, and charged him with one count of domestic violence strangulation.

The female victim received non-life-threatening injuries.

Maddox has been placed on administrative leave, which is typical under these circumstances, and his badge and his gun have been taken.

Maddox is currently in the Houston County Jail with a $30,000 bond set.