ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — Three people are dead following a head on crash in Flomaton on Sunday afternoon, according to a release from the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.

The head on crash happened at around 3:21 p.m., on Sunday, Nov. 6, on U.S. 31 near the 58 mile marker, “inside the Flomaton city limits,” in Escambia County.

Shannon P. Lucas, 48, of Flomaton was driving a 2017 Dodge 1500 when he collided head-on with a 2017 Ford Explorer and died. The driver of the Ford, Christopher P. Bell, 41, of Flomaton, and passenger Alfreco Lett, 50, of Century, Fla., were both killed.

Deputies said all three were not wearing seatbelts at the time of the crash. No further information was given.

Troopers with ALEA’s Highway Patrol Division continue to investigate the crash.