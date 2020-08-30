‘He was a superhero’: Local actor remembers Chadwick Boseman

by: Jordan Highsmith

Posted: / Updated:

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — As the nation mourns the death of Chadwick Boseman, some people in Birmingham remember meeting him on the set of “42.”

Mark Sellers, a local actor in the Magic City, said Boseman was humble and kind enough to take a selfie with him on the set of 42, which was shot in Birmingham, Ala., Macon, Ga. and Chatanooga, Tenn.

“He was Thurgood Marshall, he was James Brown, he was a superhero,” Sellers said. “And a hero to everybody and it is just a shame that he is gone.”

Boseman died at the age of 43 after a four-year fight with colon cancer.

