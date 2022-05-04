UPDATE:

ASHFORD, Ala. (WDHN) — The man who police say robbed an Ashford bank Tuesday afternoon has been named.

Sterling Lee Howell, 34, of Ashford was charged Tuesday night with first-degree robbery, according to Houston County Sheriff Donald Valenza.

MidSouth Bank was the victim of the robbery, authorities say.

Alabama legal code explains the charge of first-degree robbery includes robbery attempts where a person threatens the use of a deadly weapon/instrument.

Howell is currently being transferred to the Houston County Jail. No bond is currently set in his case.



Ashford Police assisted the Houston County Sheriff’s Office with the investigation.

Stay with WDHN News for updates.

——————————————————————————————————————————————

ORIGINAL:

ASHFORD, Ala. (WDHN) — A man is in custody after police say he threatened an Ashford bank teller with a gun for money Tuesday afternoon.

Around noon on May 3, an unnamed man approached a drive-through window and gave the teller a note with an unknown amount of money, according to the Houston County Sheriff’s Office. The note also stated that he had a gun.

After the incident, the suspect then went to his home east of Ashford where authorities with the Houston County Sheriff’s Office arrested him.

No one was injured during the encounter.

The suspect is currently being questioned as the investigation is still ongoing, however, he is expected to face a charge of armed robbery, according to Houston County Sheriff Donald Valenza.

Deputies are currently searching the suspect’s home for evidence in this case, including possible stolen money and clothing worn during the incident.

The HCSO will release the name of the suspect once they are formally arrested.

The FBI is assisting in the investigation.

Stay with WDHN News for updates on this developing story.