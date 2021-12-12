Hazel Green family collecting supplies for victims of deadly Kentucky tornadoes

HAZEL GREEN, Ala. (WHNT) – Matt and Tammy Smith say when they saw the devastation left behind by this weekend’s storms in Kentucky, they knew they had to do something to help.

“I don’t really have a whole lot to give myself,” Matt Smith. “But we do have a means of getting the stuff there – my trailer that I use for my business.”

Smith, who runs a lawn care company, decided that he could use his 7×16 enclosed trailer to haul items to Kentucky to help those in need.

So, his wife Tammy posted on Facebook, asking for people to donate. They say they almost immediately started getting replies.

“We’ve had a couple of donations already,” Smith said. “We’ve had a bunch of people say they’re going to do some things, so it’s all starting to roll in.

Some of the items the Smith family is collecting include:

Tarps

Tools

Toiletry items

Non-perishable snacks and canned goods

Bottled water

Blankets

Gloves

Smith says seeing people in the Hazel Green area wanting to help is heartwarming.

“There’s a lot of good people in this area,” Smith said. “You don’t necessarily see a whole lot of the good, you see a lot more of the bad. It says a lot I believe.”

See the below Facebook post for information on how to donate.