Have 2020 Trash Pandas tickets? Here’s how the team says they’ll be credited for the 2021 season

MADISON, Ala. – The Rocket City Trash Pandas have released information for anyone who bought tickets for the 2020 season and how the team will give credit for the 2021 season.

Full Season Plans:

2020 full season ticket holders are considered paid in full for the 2021 season. With the shortened 60-game season, a credit will be added to each account for the 10 remaining games that will not be played. The credit can be used toward 2022 renewal or any ticketed event throughout the 2021 season.

In addition, ticket holders who bought before the 2020 season was canceled will receive a $5 food/drink/merchandise credit on each ticket. The food/drink/merchandise credit applies on a per game, per ticket basis.

While the team will work to ensure season ticket holders retain their previously assigned seat, there may be situations where ticket holders are moved to comply with health guidelines. Ticket holders will be contacted before any changes are made.

Mini Plans:

Mini plan holders are considered paid in full for 2021 and will receive a $5 food/drink/merchandise credit per game, per ticket. The ticket office will be contacting mini-plan holders over the next few weeks to select their new mini-plans and seats.

Full season plan holders and mini-plan holders should contact the ticket office at (256) 325-1403 or ticketoffice@trashpandasbaseball.com with any additional questions.

Groups and single-game hospitality spaces:

Trash Pandas Account Executives will be contact groups that purchased tickets, suites, or hospitality spaces for 2020 games over the next few weeks to reschedule the group for a non-gameday event or a 2021 game.

Groups who have made payments toward any 2020 game and choose to reschedule for a 2021 game will receive 100% credit on any payments made and an additional $5 credit for food, drinks, or merchandise per ticket for the rescheduled gameday.

Single-game tickets:

Fans who purchased single-game tickets will automatically receive credit in the full amount paid toward any 2021 regular season home game. Fans who purchased tickets to 2020 Opening Day and didn’t request a refund are guaranteed tickets for Opening Day 2021. The ticket office will be contacting single-game purchasers in the next few weeks to select their seats.

Vouchers:

Fans holding ticket vouchers (single game and family packs) for the 2021 home games will be able to redeem them online or at the Ticket Office when regular season, single-game tickets go on sale. The team will announce the dates in the coming weeks.

Secondary markets/resellers:

The Trash Pandas cannot refund tickets purchased from secondary markets or resellers. Fans with tickets bought from these sources will need to contact the place/website/person they were purchased from with any questions.

Further questions should be directed to the Trash Pandas Ticket Office at (256) 325-1403, option 1. The team says polices are subject to change depending on the nature of the COVID-19 pandemic and guidelines from Major League Baseball, who is now running the minor leagues.