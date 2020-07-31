Harvey Updyke, Alabama fan who poisoned Auburn’s Toomer’s Corner oak trees, dies

(WKRG) — Harvey Updyke, the Alabama fan who poisoned the Toomer’s Corner’s oak trees 10 years ago, has died.

AL.com is reporting that updykes’ son, bear confirmed the death. The cause was not released.

Authorities tracked down Updyke in 2011 after he called into the Paul Finebaum Radio Show, bragging that he had “spiked” the Toomer’s Corners oaks with a herbicide. The trees later died.

Updyke eventually pleaded guilty and was ordered to pay $800,000 in restitution to Auburn.

Harvey Updyke was 71 years old.