MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WHNT) — A Hartselle man, charged with attempted kidnapping and coercion & enticement has pleaded guilty to all charges, federal court documents say.

22-year-old Matthias Jacob Edward Mann entered his guilty plea on Wednesday, June 22 as he signed his name on an 18-page plea agreement.

The conditions of that agreement, apart from any impending sentence, include not having any contact with the victims, registering as a sex offender, participating in a sex offender treatment program and supervised release for at least 3 years following time served.

Mann will also be banned from using any device with internet access unless it’s approved by his probation officer or required for employment. At that point, the probation officer reserves the right to go through the device at random to inspect for any suspicious behaviors.

On January 6, 2022, Mann was arrested following an investigation involving an undercover detective with the Owatonna, Minnesota Police Department, posing as someone Mann could trust.

Mann communicated with the detective over the “Kik” social media app, telling him he would pay him for “the most brutal **** rape imaginable.” Records state Mann offered the detective $2,000 to kidnap and rape the woman.

Court documents show on December 29, 2021, the undercover detective saw a new user with the screen name “Dylan H,” whose Kik account posted a message in the “Abduction and R@pe 3” group around 1:29 p.m. that read, “Can anyone abduct and rape a ***** in Wisconsin?”

The detective responded and told Dylan H. that he was in Minnesota and would be interested. Dylan H. asked how long of a drive it would be from where he lived to where the victim lived.

Dylan H. told the detective that he had tried to do this before, but the person who was going to carry out the act tried to rat him out.

On December 30, 2021, the undercover detective recorded a phone conversation with Mann. During that call, Mann confirmed his request for the abduction and sexual assault of the victim was indeed not a fantasy.

Mann gave the detective photos and an address for the victim, who he said was a former friend. He also requested a video to confirm that the abduction and sexual assault were carried out as requested.

Mann then agreed to pay the undercover detective gas money to travel to Wisconsin from Minnesota, and approximately $2,000.00 once the requests had been completed. Mann paid the undercover detective $75 on January 5.

Until his sentencing hearing, Mann will be in the custody of the Bureau of Prisons and incarcerated for 180 months, or 15 years.

According to the plea agreement, Mann faces up to 40 years in prison.