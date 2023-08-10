MORGAN COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — A Hartselle man was arrested after officials say he hit an elderly woman with a shovel and dragged her behind a riding lawn mower.

The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) said deputies responded to a home on Tapscott Road in Hartselle after a resident used a home alarm system to contact Morgan County 911 on August 7.

When they arrived, MCSO said deputies located a woman with “visible marks on her, as well as grass stains on her clothes, leaves in her hair and complaining of injuries.”

Deputies were informed that a family member, who authorities later identified as 29-year-old Phillip Glenn Brennan, had become physically violent with the woman. MCSO said they were told he had hit the woman with a shovel, tried to run over her feet with a push mower and dragged her across the yard behind a riding lawn mower.

The sheriff’s office said that officers made contact with Brennan at the scene and investigators have charged him with second-degree elder abuse and neglect and third-degree domestic violence.

Brennan was transported to and booked in the Morgan County Jail and his bond is set at $20,300.00.