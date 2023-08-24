HAMILTON, Ala. (WIAT) — Residents of the city of Hamilton are asked to conserve water usage amid a water treatment plant shutdown Thursday.

According to the city of Hamilton, the water department had to shut down the water treatment plant due to “severely muddy water” going upstream from the plant this afternoon.

Workers have narrowed down the issue to somewhere below Northfork Bridge on Clifty Creek and where it enters the Buttahatchee River. Due to the plant being down, no new water has been pumped into the tanks.

Residents are asked to refrain from watering lawns, washing vehicles or other activities using excess water until further notice. The city assumes residents that the water in the system is safe, but has the potential to run low or out without conservation.

The city of Hamilton will notify everyone as soon as the issues are resolved.

