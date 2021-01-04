Gulfport the worst, Mobile bad for keeping New Year’s resolutions

(WKRG) — People in Gulfport-Biloxi are the worst in the nation when it comes to sticking to New Year’s resolutions, according to a new study. Mobile isn’t much better, ranking 163rd out of 182 metro areas studied.

Personal finance website WalletHub compared cities across 57 key metrics looking at health, bad habits, financial, and school/work related resolutions.

Scottsdale in suburban Phoenix was rated best for staying with resolutions, followed by Salt Lake City and Seattle.

Birmingham ranked 147, Montgomery 167. Pensacola was not part of the study.

See the full report here.

